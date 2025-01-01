Menu
2020 Nissan Pathfinder

137,567 KM

Details

$19,994

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Nissan Pathfinder

S 4X4 | NO ACCIDNETS | CAMERA + SENSORS

12950393

2020 Nissan Pathfinder

S 4X4 | NO ACCIDNETS | CAMERA + SENSORS

Location

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1

519-772-3040

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,994

+ taxes & licensing

Used
137,567KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1DR2AM0LC601380

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # G601380
  • Mileage 137,567 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2020 Nissan Pathfinder