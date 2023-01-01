$26,499+ tax & licensing
$26,499
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Nissan Rogue
SV AWD - BACK-UP CAM! BSM! REMOTE START!
96,253KM
Used
- Stock #: 3651
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 96,253 KM
- Accident free
- Single owner
- Dealer serviced
Here comes another Nissan Rogue SV AWD with all the right features! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Dealer serviced since new by its only owner, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.5L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, back-up camera, factory remote start, blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, cloth interior, heated seats, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, alloys, steering wheel controls, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD/AUX/USB, A/C, smart-key, push start, fog lights, and more!
Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Interior
Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
5 Passenger
Convenience
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
SMART KEY
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio
Auto Start or Remote Start
