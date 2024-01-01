Menu
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Well optioned
- AWD

Just landed is a beautiful Nissan Rogue SV AWD with all the right features! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well maintained, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.5L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, back-up camera, blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, factory remote start, cloth interior, heated seats, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, steering wheel audio controls, A/C, AM/FM/CD/USB/AUX, smart key, push start, and more!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
$22,499 PLUS HST & LIC

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude

2020 Nissan Rogue

71,319 KM

$22,499

+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD - ALLOYS! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! REMOTE START!

2020 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD - ALLOYS! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! REMOTE START!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_AccidentFree

$22,499

+ taxes & licensing

71,319KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4004
  • Mileage 71,319 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Well optioned
- AWD

Just landed is a beautiful Nissan Rogue SV AWD with all the right features! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well maintained, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.5L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, back-up camera, blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, factory remote start, cloth interior, heated seats, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, steering wheel audio controls, A/C, AM/FM/CD/USB/AUX, smart key, push start, and more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
$22,499 PLUS HST & LIC


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Smart Device Integration

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Android Audio
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-579-XXXX

519-579-4995

$22,499

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2020 Nissan Rogue