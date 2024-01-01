$21,499+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Rogue
SV AWD - BACK-UP CAM! BSM! PANO ROOF!
2020 Nissan Rogue
SV AWD - BACK-UP CAM! BSM! PANO ROOF!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$21,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
82,467KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 4088
- Mileage 82,467 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Well optioned
- AWD
Just landed is a beautiful Nissan Rogue SV AWD with all the right features! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well maintained, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.5L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, back-up camera, blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, factory remote start, cloth interior, heated seats, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, steering wheel audio controls, A/C, AM/FM/CD/USB/AUX, smart key, push start, and more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
$21,499 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
2020 Nissan Rogue