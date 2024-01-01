Menu
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Well optioned
- AWD

Just landed is a beautiful Nissan Rogue SV AWD with all the right features! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well maintained, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.5L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, back-up camera, blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, factory remote start, cloth interior, heated seats, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, steering wheel audio controls, A/C, AM/FM/CD/USB/AUX, smart key, push start, and more!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
$21,499 PLUS HST & LIC

Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON
519-579-4995

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

2020 Nissan Rogue