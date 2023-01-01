Menu
2020 RAM 1500

46,443 KM

Details Description Features

$51,999

$51,999

Wendell Motors

Sport Night Edition Nav

Sport Night Edition Nav

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$51,999

46,443KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10615341
  • Stock #: 55227
  • VIN: 1C6SRFLT6LN259212

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 46,443 KM

Vehicle Description

Incredible condition 1 Owner off lease. CarPlay and Android Auto. Night Edition. Lvl 2 Equipement group. Anti–spin differential rear axle. Sport performance hood. Rear wheelhouse liners. Uconnect 4C NAV with 8.4–inch display. Class IV hitch receiver. Trailer Brake Control.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

519-893-1501

