$51,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-893-1501
2020 RAM 1500
Sport Night Edition Nav
Location
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
519-893-1501
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$51,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10615341
- Stock #: 55227
- VIN: 1C6SRFLT6LN259212
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 46,443 KM
Vehicle Description
Incredible condition 1 Owner off lease. CarPlay and Android Auto. Night Edition. Lvl 2 Equipement group. Anti–spin differential rear axle. Sport performance hood. Rear wheelhouse liners. Uconnect 4C NAV with 8.4–inch display. Class IV hitch receiver. Trailer Brake Control.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Wendell Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.