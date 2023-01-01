2020 RAM 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$51,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 6 , 4 4 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10615341

10615341 Stock #: 55227

55227 VIN: 1C6SRFLT6LN259212

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 46,443 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4x4 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.