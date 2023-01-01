Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 RAM 1500

35,722 KM

Details Description Features

$53,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$53,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

Contact Seller
2020 RAM 1500

2020 RAM 1500

Sport Pano/Sound Pkg

Watch This Vehicle

2020 RAM 1500

Sport Pano/Sound Pkg

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

  1. 10615344
  2. 10615344
  3. 10615344
  4. 10615344
  5. 10615344
  6. 10615344
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$53,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
35,722KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10615344
  • Stock #: 55228
  • VIN: 1C6SRFLT0LN385159

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 35,722 KM

Vehicle Description

Incredible 1 owner no accident trade. Comfort & Convenience Group. Second–row heated seats. Wireless charging pad. Bed Utility Group. Leather & Sound Group. Front ventilated seats. harman/kardon 19–speaker high performance audio. 12–inch touchscreen. Level 2 Equipment Group. Power dual–pane panoramic sunroof. Sport performance hood. Class IV hitch receiver. 

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Wendell Motors

2018 Nissan Titan SV...
 99,946 KM
$34,999 + tax & lic
2020 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 35,722 KM
$53,999 + tax & lic
2020 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 46,443 KM
$51,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wendell Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

Call Dealer

519-893-XXXX

(click to show)

519-893-1501

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory