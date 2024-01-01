2020 RAM 1500

Menu
4X4 5.7L V8 HEMI CREW CAB! BRAND NEW TIRES! TONNEAU COVER, RUNNING BOARDS, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, 20 ALLOYS, LOADED! 

No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and 5 year warranty available!

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WELL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
104,705KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23075
  • Mileage 104,705 KM

Vehicle Description

4X4 5.7L V8 HEMI CREW CAB! BRAND NEW TIRES! TONNEAU COVER, RUNNING BOARDS, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, 20" ALLOYS, LOADED! No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and 5 year warranty available!

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Tonneau Cover
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Dual Climate Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Additional Features

Bed Liner

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
