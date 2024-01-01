$36,950+ tax & licensing
2020 RAM 1500
Tradesman Quad Cab 4X4
Location
Quality Car Sales
241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
1-877-895-0886
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$36,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
96,941KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 96,941 KM
Vehicle Description
4X4, 5.7L V8 HEMI, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, RUNNING BOARDS, SLIDING REAR WINDOW, ALLOYS, LOADED! No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and 5 year warranty available!
Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!
OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Warranty
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Additional Features
Bed Liner
