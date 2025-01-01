Menu
<html><body><p data-end=222 data-start=103>JUST LANDED — 2020 Ram 1500 Sport Crew Cab 4x4<br data-end=158 data-start=155 /><strong data-end=173 data-start=160>One Owner</strong> | <strong data-end=194 data-start=178>No Accidents</strong> | <strong data-end=222 data-start=199>Loaded with Options</strong></p><p data-end=479 data-start=224>Looking for a truck that turns heads and means business? <strong data-end=296 data-start=281>This is it!</strong><br data-end=299 data-start=296 />Finished in stunning <strong data-end=339 data-start=320>Billet Metallic</strong> with a sleek <strong data-end=379 data-start=353>black leather interior</strong>, this <strong data-end=409 data-start=386>2020 Ram 1500 Sport</strong> is the complete package — luxury, power, and capability all in one.</p><p data-end=505 data-start=481><strong data-end=502 data-start=484>Under the Hood</strong>:</p><ul data-end=657 data-start=506><li data-end=555 data-start=506><p data-end=555 data-start=508>Legendary <strong data-end=534 data-start=518>5.7L HEMI V8</strong> with FuelSaver MDS</p></li><li data-end=601 data-start=556><p data-end=601 data-start=558>Smooth <strong data-end=599 data-start=565>8-speed automatic transmission</strong></p></li><li data-end=657 data-start=602><p data-end=657 data-start=604><strong data-end=630 data-start=604>Sport Performance Hood</strong> for that aggressive edge</p></li></ul><p data-end=685 data-start=659><strong data-end=682 data-start=662>Inside the Cabin</strong>:</p><ul data-end=1034 data-start=686><li data-end=753 data-start=686><p data-end=753 data-start=688><strong data-end=724 data-start=688>Leather-faced front bucket seats</strong> — heated <em data-end=739 data-start=734>and</em> ventilated!</p></li><li data-end=841 data-start=754><p data-end=841 data-start=756><strong data-end=805 data-start=756>harman/kardon 19-speaker premium audio system</strong> — concert quality sound on the go</p></li><li data-end=970 data-start=842><p data-end=970 data-start=844>Massive <strong data-end=875 data-start=852>12-inch touchscreen</strong> with <strong data-end=900 data-start=881>Uconnect 4C NAV</strong>, <strong data-end=919 data-start=902>Apple CarPlay</strong>, <strong data-end=937 data-start=921>Android Auto</strong>, SiriusXM 360L & Wi-Fi hotspot</p></li><li data-end=1034 data-start=971><p data-end=1034 data-start=973><strong data-end=1004 data-start=973>Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof</strong> — open up and let the sky in!</p></li></ul><p data-end=1067 data-start=1036><strong data-end=1064 data-start=1040>Safety & Convenience</strong>:</p><ul data-end=1321 data-start=1068><li data-end=1109 data-start=1068><p data-end=1109 data-start=1070><strong data-end=1107 data-start=1070>Blind-Spot & Cross-Path Detection</strong></p></li><li data-end=1155 data-start=1110><p data-end=1155 data-start=1112><strong data-end=1153 data-start=1112>Park-Sense Front and Rear Park Assist</strong></p></li><li data-end=1230 data-start=1156><p data-end=1230 data-start=1158><strong data-end=1209 data-start=1158>Trailer Brake Control & Class IV Hitch Receiver</strong> — ready for towing</p></li><li data-end=1321 data-start=1231><p data-end=1321 data-start=1233><strong data-end=1249 data-start=1233>Remote Start</strong>, <strong data-end=1276 data-start=1251>Power Folding Mirrors</strong>, <strong data-end=1296 data-start=1278>Security Alarm</strong>, <strong data-end=1319 data-start=1298>Push-Button Start</strong></p></li></ul><p data-end=1358 data-start=1323><strong data-end=1355 data-start=1326>More Features You'll Love</strong>:</p><ul data-end=1579 data-start=1359><li data-end=1411 data-start=1359><p data-end=1411 data-start=1361><strong data-end=1409 data-start=1361>Electronic Shift-on-Demand 4x4 Transfer Case</strong></p></li><li data-end=1441 data-start=1412><p data-end=1441 data-start=1414><strong data-end=1439 data-start=1414>Heated Steering Wheel</strong></p></li><li data-end=1473 data-start=1442><p data-end=1473 data-start=1444><strong data-end=1471 data-start=1444>Power Adjustable Pedals</strong></p></li><li data-end=1514 data-start=1474><p data-end=1514 data-start=1476><strong data-end=1512 data-start=1476>Second-Row In-Floor Storage Bins</strong></p></li><li data-end=1545 data-start=1515><p data-end=1545 data-start=1517><strong data-end=1543 data-start=1517>Rear Underseat Storage</strong></p></li></ul><p data-end=1785 data-start=1581>This Ram was cared for by one meticulous owner and has a <strong data-end=1669 data-start=1638>clean accident-free history</strong>. It’s a <strong data-end=1690 data-start=1678>must-see</strong> if you want a truck that’s powerful, luxurious, and built to impress both on and off the road.</p><p data-end=1907 data-start=1787><strong data-end=1844 data-start=1790>Don't miss out — trucks like this don't stay long!</strong><br data-end=1847 data-start=1844 />Call today to book your test drive or get more details.</p><p data-end=1969 data-start=1909><strong data-end=1969 data-start=1909>Your next adventure starts here — in a Ram built for it.</strong></p></body></html>

2020 RAM 1500

51,928 KM

$47,900

+ tax & licensing
2020 RAM 1500

SPORT

12460153

2020 RAM 1500

SPORT

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

$47,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
51,928KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFLTXLN151658

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 51,928 KM

4x4
8 speed automatic

Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

2020 RAM 1500