$47,900+ tax & licensing
2020 RAM 1500
SPORT
Location
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
519-893-1501
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 51,928 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST LANDED — 2020 Ram 1500 Sport Crew Cab 4x4
One Owner | No Accidents | Loaded with Options
Looking for a truck that turns heads and means business? This is it!
Finished in stunning Billet Metallic with a sleek black leather interior, this 2020 Ram 1500 Sport is the complete package — luxury, power, and capability all in one.
Under the Hood:
Legendary 5.7L HEMI V8 with FuelSaver MDS
Smooth 8-speed automatic transmission
Sport Performance Hood for that aggressive edge
Inside the Cabin:
Leather-faced front bucket seats — heated and ventilated!
harman/kardon 19-speaker premium audio system — concert quality sound on the go
Massive 12-inch touchscreen with Uconnect 4C NAV, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM 360L & Wi-Fi hotspot
Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof — open up and let the sky in!
Safety & Convenience:
Blind-Spot & Cross-Path Detection
Park-Sense Front and Rear Park Assist
Trailer Brake Control & Class IV Hitch Receiver — ready for towing
Remote Start, Power Folding Mirrors, Security Alarm, Push-Button Start
More Features You'll Love:
Electronic Shift-on-Demand 4x4 Transfer Case
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Adjustable Pedals
Second-Row In-Floor Storage Bins
Rear Underseat Storage
This Ram was cared for by one meticulous owner and has a clean accident-free history. It’s a must-see if you want a truck that’s powerful, luxurious, and built to impress both on and off the road.
Don't miss out — trucks like this don't stay long!
Call today to book your test drive or get more details.
Your next adventure starts here — in a Ram built for it.
