2020 RAM 1500

$64,005 + taxes & licensing 3 6 , 4 6 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8185398

8185398 Stock #: NK4400A

NK4400A VIN: 1C6SRFLT1LN261322

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # NK4400A

Mileage 36,468 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows power retractable mirrors Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Engine Immobilizer Front Reading Lights Bucket front seats Exterior Daytime Running Lights Trailer Hitch Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Safety Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Multi-link rear suspension Front Independent Suspension Short and long arm front suspension Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Audio controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Overhead console: Mini Suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Rigid axle rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench Comfort Manual front air conditioning Additional Features 4 door Automatic locking hubs Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Rear door type: Tailgate ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Fold-up cushion rear seats 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Audio system memory card slot Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors Turn signal in mirrors Cloth/vinyl seat upholstery Metal-look shift knob trim Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Liftgate window: Power Electric power steering Clock: In-radio display Front Head Room: 1,039 mm Fuel Capacity: 98 L Fuel Consumption: Highway: 11.0 L/100 km Tires: Width: 275 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,676 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,669 mm Front Leg Room: 1,039 mm Rear Head Room: 1,011 mm Gross vehicle weight: 3,221 kg Manual child safety locks Fuel Consumption: City: 16.1 L/100 km Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 5.9 s Polished w/painted accents aluminum rims Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125 Stability controll with anti-roll Keyless ignition with push button start 5 USB ports LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights Front Hip Room: 1,610 mm Overall Width: 2,085 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,610 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,148 mm 120v Ac Power Outlet : 1

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.