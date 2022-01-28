Menu
2020 RAM 1500

51,099 KM

Details Description Features

$44,999

+ tax & licensing
Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

Classic ST Black Express Sub Zero Night Pkg

Location

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

51,099KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 51,099 KM

Vehicle Description

1 Owner no accident Trade in. Incredible condition. Sub Zero Package. Power 10–way driver seat including 2–way lumbar. Heated steering wheel. Remote start system. Heated front seats. Night Edition. 8.4–inch touchscreen. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. 20x8–inch Semi–Gloss Black aluminum wheels. Hands–free communication with Bluetooth streaming. Wheel & Sound Group. Second–row in–floor storage bins. 8–speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission. Sport performance hood. 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 engine with FuelSaver MDS. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

