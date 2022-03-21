Menu
2020 RAM 1500

60,526 KM

Details

$53,999

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!
Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

Sport Pano Roof/Safety Pkg

Sport Pano Roof/Safety Pkg

Location

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

60,526KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8699333
  • Stock #: 54699
  • VIN: 1C6SRFLT5LN149848

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 60,526 KM

Vehicle Description

Incredible condition 1 owner trade. Advanced Safety Group. Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist. Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking. Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go. Remote start system. Park–Sense Front and Rear Park Assist. Power dual–pane panoramic sunroof. Sport performance hood. 9 Alpine speakers with subwoofer. Uconnect 4C NAV with 12–inch display. Blind–Spot and Cross–Path Detection.

Vehicle Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

