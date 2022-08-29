Menu
2020 RAM 1500

124,071 KM

$34,588

+ tax & licensing
$34,588

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Ford Ltd

519-576-7000

Classic ST

2020 RAM 1500

Classic ST

Location

Kitchener Ford Ltd

707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7

519-576-7000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,588

+ taxes & licensing

124,071KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9244567
  • Stock #: D109820A
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT9LG305677

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 124,071 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, 17" x 7" Aluminum Wheels, 20" x 8.0" Aluminum Wheels, 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat, 8.4" Touchscreen Display, Body Color Front Fascia, Body Color Grille, Body Color Rear Bumper w/Step Pads, Carpet Floor Covering, Center Hub, Cloth 40/20/40 Premium Bench Seat, Delete Class IV Receiver Hitch, Express Value Package, Folding Flat Load Floor Storage, Front Armrest w/3 Cupholders, Front Center Seat Cushion Storage, Front Floor Mats, Front Fog Lamps, Power 10-Way Driver Seat, Power Lumbar Adjust, Quick Order Package 26J Express, Ram 1500 Express, Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat, Rear Floor Mats, Remote Keyless Entry w/All-Secure, Storage Tray.

Express HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT 4WD 8-Speed Automatic
Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kitchener Ford Ltd

Kitchener Ford Ltd

707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7

