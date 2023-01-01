Menu
2020 RAM 1500

66,917 KM

$43,999

+ tax & licensing
$43,999

+ taxes & licensing

2020 RAM 1500

2020 RAM 1500

Big Horn Nav Crew 4x4

2020 RAM 1500

Big Horn Nav Crew 4x4

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$43,999

+ taxes & licensing

66,917KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9461638
  • Stock #: 54945
  • VIN: 1C6SRFFT7LN332907

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 54945
  • Mileage 66,917 KM

Vehicle Description

Incredible condition no accident trade in. ig Horn Level 1 Equipment Group. Power driver's seat. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Power adjustable pedals. Class IV hitch receiver. 3.92 rear axle ratio. 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 engine with FuelSaver MDS. 124–litre (27.4–gallon) fuel tank. Uconnect 4C NAV with 8.4–inch display. 4G LTE Wi–Fi hot spot. 20x9–inch premium chrome–clad aluminum wheels.

Vehicle Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

