<pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #333333; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; background-color: transparent; border: none;><span style=color: #000000;>RARE 4X4 REGULAR CAB 8 LONG BOX! 5.7L V8 HEMI! BLUETOOTH & BACK-UP CAMERA!<br /></span><br /><span style=color: #000000;>No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and 5 year warranty available!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=color: #000000;>WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WELL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=color: #000000;>Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=color: #000000;>OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car! </span></pre>

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

79,527 KM

$27,950

+ tax & licensing
2020 RAM 1500 Classic

Regular Cab 8' Long Box 4x4

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

Regular Cab 8' Long Box 4x4

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
79,527KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Stock # 23321
  Mileage 79,527 KM

Vehicle Description

RARE 4X4 REGULAR CAB 8' LONG BOX! 5.7L V8 HEMI! BLUETOOTH & BACK-UP CAMERA!

No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and 5 year warranty available!

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Bed Liner

Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
1-877-895-0886

519-895-0886
$27,950

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

2020 RAM 1500 Classic