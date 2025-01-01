Menu
Account
Sign In
<br><br> This vehicle is being sold AS IS/AS TRADED and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. <br><br>

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

166,022 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

ST AS Is Special | You Ceritfy, You Save!

Watch This Vehicle
12815317

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

ST AS Is Special | You Ceritfy, You Save!

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

  1. 12815317
  2. 12815317
  3. 12815317
  4. 12815317
  5. 12815317
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
166,022KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6RR7KT8LG186522

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 166,022 KM

Vehicle Description




This vehicle is being sold AS IS/AS TRADED and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.


Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wendell Motors

Used 2022 Dodge Durango GT One Owner | No Accidents | Blacktop for sale in Kitchener, ON
2022 Dodge Durango GT One Owner | No Accidents | Blacktop 48,386 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SE/SXT AS IS Special! You Certify You Save! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SE/SXT AS IS Special! You Certify You Save! 197,859 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Jeep Gladiator Mojave Upgraded Tires and Rims | No Accidents for sale in Kitchener, ON
2022 Jeep Gladiator Mojave Upgraded Tires and Rims | No Accidents 73,300 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Wendell Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

Call Dealer

519-893-XXXX

(click to show)

519-893-1501

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

2020 RAM 1500 Classic