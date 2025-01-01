$35,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 RAM 1500 Classic
WARLOCK 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX
2020 RAM 1500 Classic
WARLOCK 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX
Location
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
519-571-2828
$35,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
71,593KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LT9LS107365
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # KK1304A
- Mileage 71,593 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Automatic
4×4
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Parking Sensors
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Power Windows;Satellite Radio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kitchener KIA
2021 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend 4x4 42,315 KM $25,509 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Soul EX IVT 172,875 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Soul 5DR WGN AUTO SX LUXURY 93,000 KM $11,999 + tax & lic
Email Kitchener KIA
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-571-XXXX(click to show)
$35,999
+ taxes & licensing>
Kitchener KIA
519-571-2828
2020 RAM 1500 Classic