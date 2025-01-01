Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

71,593 KM

Details Features

$35,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

WARLOCK 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX

Watch This Vehicle
13325357

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

WARLOCK 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

  1. 13325357
  2. 13325357
  3. 13325357
  4. 13325357
  5. 13325357
  6. 13325357
  7. 13325357
  8. 13325357
  9. 13325357
  10. 13325357
  11. 13325357
  12. 13325357
Contact Seller

$35,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
71,593KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LT9LS107365

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # KK1304A
  • Mileage 71,593 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Parking Sensors
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Power Windows;Satellite Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kitchener KIA

Used 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend 4x4 for sale in Kitchener, ON
2021 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend 4x4 42,315 KM $25,509 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Kia Soul EX IVT for sale in Kitchener, ON
2020 Kia Soul EX IVT 172,875 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Kia Soul 5DR WGN AUTO SX LUXURY for sale in Kitchener, ON
2016 Kia Soul 5DR WGN AUTO SX LUXURY 93,000 KM $11,999 + tax & lic

Email Kitchener KIA

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-571-XXXX

(click to show)

519-571-2828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

2020 RAM 1500 Classic