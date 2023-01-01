Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 RAM 2500

79,612 KM

Details Description Features

$52,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$52,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

Contact Seller
2020 RAM 2500

2020 RAM 2500

ProMaster High Roof

Watch This Vehicle

2020 RAM 2500

ProMaster High Roof

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

  1. 10075536
  2. 10075536
  3. 10075536
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$52,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
79,612KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10075536
  • Stock #: 55090
  • VIN: 3C6TRVCG7LE109891

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 55090
  • Mileage 79,612 KM

Vehicle Description

Extremely rare and fully certified Promaster 2500 High Roof. Rear hinged doors with fixed glass. Front clearance lamps. Remote USB charging port. Heavy–duty suspension. Hands–free communication with Bluetooth streaming. 3.6L V6 24V VVT. Former Daily Rental.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Wendell Motors

2018 Hyundai Elantra...
 84,549 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic
2022 RAM 1500 Limite...
 15,152 KM
$71,999 + tax & lic
2021 RAM 2500 ProMas...
 121,837 KM
$52,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wendell Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

Call Dealer

519-893-XXXX

(click to show)

519-893-1501

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory