2020 RAM 2500

54,747 KM

Details Description Features

$52,977

+ tax & licensing
$52,977

+ taxes & licensing

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

2020 RAM 2500

2020 RAM 2500

ProMaster Nav/V6

2020 RAM 2500

ProMaster Nav/V6

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$52,977

+ taxes & licensing

54,747KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9825595
  • Stock #: 55003
  • VIN: 3C6TRVVG6LE128378

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 55003
  • Mileage 54,747 KM

Vehicle Description

Are you looking for a reliable and versatile van to help take your business to the next level? Look no further than the 2020 Ram ProMaster! With its limited supply, this van is not only a practical choice for your business, but also an exclusive one.

The ProMaster's impressive cargo capacity and customizable interior make it the perfect vehicle for all kinds of business needs. Whether you're a delivery driver, a mobile service provider, or a tradesperson, the ProMaster can be tailored to meet your specific requirements. Plus, with its front-wheel drive, low load floor, and excellent maneuverability, the ProMaster is easy to handle and efficient on the road.

But don't wait too long to make your move - with limited supply available, this is an opportunity you won't want to miss. Contact us today to learn more about how the 2020 Ram ProMaster can help you take your business to the next level!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

