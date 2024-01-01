Menu
Vehicle Highlights:
- Winter tires included
- Well serviced
- Highly optioned

Just landed is a very desirable Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited with Eye Sight package! This spacious wagon is in excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Regularly serviced over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated! Dont miss this one!

Fully loaded with the highly desired 2.5L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, blind spot monitoring system, lane departure alert, forward collision alert, adaptive cruise control, rear cross traffic alert, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, sunroof, leather interior, heated seats (front & rear), heated steering wheel, power seats with memory, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power trunk, fog lights, smart key, push start, AM/FM/USB, Bluetooth, digital climate control, and much more!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
Extended warranty available!
$28,999 PLUS HST & LIC

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

2020 Subaru Outback

51,197 KM

$28,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4061
  • Mileage 51,197 KM

Vehicle Highlights:
- Winter tires included
- Well serviced
- Highly optioned


Just landed is a very desirable Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited with Eye Sight package! This spacious wagon is in excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Regularly serviced over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated! Don't miss this one!

Fully loaded with the highly desired 2.5L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, blind spot monitoring system, lane departure alert, forward collision alert, adaptive cruise control, rear cross traffic alert, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, sunroof, leather interior, heated seats (front & rear), heated steering wheel, power seats with memory, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power trunk, fog lights, smart key, push start, AM/FM/USB, Bluetooth, digital climate control, and much more!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
Extended warranty available!
$28,999 PLUS HST & LIC

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Bluetooth

Dual Climate Control

AWD
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
HID Lights
Tech Package
Automatic Windshield Wipers
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Android Audio
Power Rear Door / Hatch

