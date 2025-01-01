Menu
2020 Subaru Outback

110,590 KM

Details

$25,862

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Subaru Outback

TOURING AWD | SUNROOF | EYE SIGHT | PUSH BUTTON

12841492

2020 Subaru Outback

TOURING AWD | SUNROOF | EYE SIGHT | PUSH BUTTON

Location

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1

519-772-3040

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
110,590KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4S4BTDDC8L3254274

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # G254274
  • Mileage 110,590 KM

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1
519-772-3040

1-800-894-9333
