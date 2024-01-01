$29,000+ tax & licensing
2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Sport Heated seats Power Sunroof 1 Owner AWD
Location
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
519-893-1501
Used
43,764KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF2GTAGC5L8248196
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 55397
- Mileage 43,764 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
