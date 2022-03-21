Menu
2020 Tesla Model 3

82,230 KM

$69,999

+ tax & licensing
$69,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2020 Tesla Model 3

2020 Tesla Model 3

LONG RANGE - AWD! NAV! CAMERAS! AUTO PILOT!

2020 Tesla Model 3

LONG RANGE - AWD! NAV! CAMERAS! AUTO PILOT!

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_NoBadges

$69,999

+ taxes & licensing

82,230KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8732111
  Stock #: 3246

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 82,230 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Long Range AWD
- Winter tires included
- 515 KM Range

Here comes a very desirable Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD with all the right features! Very smooth driving vehicle that has been well kept! Must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Features: LEATHER, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLIND SPOT CAMERA, 515KM RANGE, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, LANE KEEP ASSIST, WIRELESS CHARGERS, DUAL POWER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, A/C, AM/FM//USB, BLUETOOTH, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, AND MORE!

Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 5.99% O.A.C!
ONLY $69,999 PLUS HST & LIC


*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com


* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Power Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Rear Defrost
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
AWD
Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
LANE DEPARTURE ALERT
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Wireless Charger
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

