4D Sport Utility 4.0L V6 5-Speed Automatic 4WD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, 4WD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer.

2020 Toyota 4Runner

53,049 KM

Details Description Features

2020 Toyota 4Runner

12382548

2020 Toyota 4Runner

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

548-490-3809

Used
53,049KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTEBU5JR8L5813077

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 64370A
  • Mileage 53,049 KM

Vehicle Description

4D Sport Utility 4.0L V6 5-Speed Automatic 4WD | Heated Seats, | Bluetooth, | Sunroof, 4WD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Kitchener Hyundai

548-490-3809

2020 Toyota 4Runner