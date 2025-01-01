Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Auto Expo Inc. is proud to offer this meticulously maintained 2020 Toyota Camry SE. This Camry is ready for the road and comes with a clean Carfax report, giving you peace of mind with your purchase. With its sleek white exterior and sophisticated black interior, this Camry is sure to turn heads wherever you go.</p><p>This Camry SE is powered by a fuel-efficient gasoline engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission. Youll enjoy the comfort and convenience of a front-wheel-drive sedan, perfect for navigating city streets and longer highway drives. This vehicle has been certified, ensuring it meets our high standards for quality and performance. With 170,000 km on the odometer, this Camry has plenty of life left to offer.

Here are some of the standout features that make this 2020 Toyota Camry SE a fantastic choice:

Freshly equipped: New tires and brakes mean you can drive with confidence, knowing this Camry is ready to go.
Certified Confidence: Rest easy knowing this Camry has been inspected and certified by our expert technicians.
Clean History: The included clean Carfax report provides full transparency about the vehicles history.
Modern Comfort: The automatic transmission makes every drive effortless and enjoyable.
Sleek Style: The timeless combination of a white exterior and black interior offers a sophisticated aesthetic.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. 2020 Toyota Camry

170,000 KM

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Toyota Camry

SE,Auto,New Tires & Brakes,Certified,Clean Carfax

13063520

2020 Toyota Camry

SE,Auto,New Tires & Brakes,Certified,Clean Carfax

Location

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-208-0770

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
170,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 4T1G11AK9LU972237

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Auto Expo Inc.

Auto Expo Inc.

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-208-XXXX

(click to show)

519-208-0770

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

2020 Toyota Camry