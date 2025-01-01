$22,999+ taxes & licensing
2020 Toyota Camry
SE,Auto,New Tires & Brakes,Certified,Clean Carfax
Location
Auto Expo Inc.
450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-208-0770
Certified
$22,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 170,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Auto Expo Inc. is proud to offer this meticulously maintained 2020 Toyota Camry SE. This Camry is ready for the road and comes with a clean Carfax report, giving you peace of mind with your purchase. With its sleek white exterior and sophisticated black interior, this Camry is sure to turn heads wherever you go.
This Camry SE is powered by a fuel-efficient gasoline engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission. You'll enjoy the comfort and convenience of a front-wheel-drive sedan, perfect for navigating city streets and longer highway drives. This vehicle has been certified, ensuring it meets our high standards for quality and performance. With 170,000 km on the odometer, this Camry has plenty of life left to offer.
Here are some of the standout features that make this 2020 Toyota Camry SE a fantastic choice:
- Freshly equipped: New tires and brakes mean you can drive with confidence, knowing this Camry is ready to go.
- Certified Confidence: Rest easy knowing this Camry has been inspected and certified by our expert technicians.
- Clean History: The included clean Carfax report provides full transparency about the vehicle's history.
- Modern Comfort: The automatic transmission makes every drive effortless and enjoyable.
- Sleek Style: The timeless combination of a white exterior and black interior offers a sophisticated aesthetic.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
- We finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,
we specialize in Domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget!
Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West Kitchener!
