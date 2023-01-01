$29,999+ tax & licensing
$29,999
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla
LE | Adaptive Cruise Control | Rear Camera | Blind Spot Monitor | Bluetooth
Location
130 Birch Avenue Unit #4, Kitchener, ON N2H 4W8
$29,999
+ taxes & licensing
65,843KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10023198
- Stock #: LP083847
- VIN: 5YFBPRBE4LP083847
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 65,843 KM
Vehicle Description
Adaptive Cruise, Blind Spot Monitor, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD/USB Radio, Tinted Rear Windows, Cruise Control,
FREE CarFax Report!
Price + Tax & Lic fees.
This 2020 Toyota Corolla LE is in Exceptional Condition! The vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.
Gascho Automotive has been family owned and operated since 1926.
We take the time to make sure you get the right vehicle for you - and we help you keep it on the road the only way you can: old fashioned regular maintenance. Your vehicle is an important member of your family - and ours, too!
Every car and truck in our inventory is:
- Hand Picked
- Including a comprehensive CarFax History Report
- 300 Point Inspected
- Fully Serviced
- Certified
- Washed, Vacuumed and Detailed
- And topped up with fuel!
We start the next chapter of your vehicle's life off right to make the drive from our lot to your driveway smooth and satisfying. We only ask that you choose to care for it as well as we have! Call us today to see for yourself why the Gascho family has proudly served Kitchener-Waterloo and southern Ontario for four generations.
Like us on Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/GaschoAuto/
Follow us on Twitter : @GaschoAuto
Proud to serve the needs of the Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London and Cambridge regions for 95 years!!!
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
