2020 Toyota Corolla ...

$29,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 5 , 8 4 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10023198

10023198 Stock #: LP083847

LP083847 VIN: 5YFBPRBE4LP083847

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # LP083847

Mileage 65,843 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Safety Child Safety Locks Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.