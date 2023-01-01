Menu
2020 Toyota Corolla

65,843 KM

Details Description Features

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Gascho Automotive Limited

519-744-3306

2020 Toyota Corolla

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE | Adaptive Cruise Control | Rear Camera | Blind Spot Monitor | Bluetooth

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE | Adaptive Cruise Control | Rear Camera | Blind Spot Monitor | Bluetooth

Location

Gascho Automotive Limited

130 Birch Avenue Unit #4, Kitchener, ON N2H 4W8

519-744-3306

Logo_NoBadges

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

65,843KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10023198
  Stock #: LP083847
  VIN: 5YFBPRBE4LP083847

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LP083847
  • Mileage 65,843 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accidents!!
Adaptive Cruise, Blind Spot Monitor, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD/USB Radio, Tinted Rear Windows, Cruise Control,
FREE CarFax Report!

Price + Tax & Lic fees.

This 2020 Toyota Corolla LE is in Exceptional Condition! The vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Gascho Automotive has been family owned and operated since 1926.
We take the time to make sure you get the right vehicle for you - and we help you keep it on the road the only way you can: old fashioned regular maintenance. Your vehicle is an important member of your family - and ours, too!

Every car and truck in our inventory is:
- Hand Picked
- Including a comprehensive CarFax History Report
- 300 Point Inspected
- Fully Serviced
- Certified
- Washed, Vacuumed and Detailed
- And topped up with fuel!

We start the next chapter of your vehicle's life off right to make the drive from our lot to your driveway smooth and satisfying. We only ask that you choose to care for it as well as we have! Call us today to see for yourself why the Gascho family has proudly served Kitchener-Waterloo and southern Ontario for four generations.

Like us on Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/GaschoAuto/
Follow us on Twitter : @GaschoAuto
Proud to serve the needs of the Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London and Cambridge regions for 95 years!!!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Gascho Automotive Limited

Gascho Automotive Limited

130 Birch Avenue Unit #4, Kitchener, ON N2H 4W8

519-744-3306

1-877-427-2461
