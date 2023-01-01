Menu
2020 Toyota Corolla

86,704 KM

Details

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2020 Toyota Corolla

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE UPGRADE - ALLOYS! SUNROOF! BSM! BACK-UP CAM! CAR PLAY!

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE UPGRADE - ALLOYS! SUNROOF! BSM! BACK-UP CAM! CAR PLAY!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_NoBadges

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

86,704KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10533579
  • Stock #: 3786

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3786
  • Mileage 86,704 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free!
- Well equipped LE upgrade package
- Equipped with Toyota Safety Sense

Here comes a desirable Toyota Corolla LE upgrade package with all the right options! This fuel efficient sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Loaded with the fuel efficient 1.8L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, blind-spot monitoring, wireless charger, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, rear cross traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, sunroof, cloth seats, heated seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, alloys, digital climate control, steering wheel controls, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, alarm, and much more!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
$23,999 PLUS HST & LIC

*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

