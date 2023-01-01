$23,999+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla
LE UPGRADE - ALLOYS! SUNROOF! BSM! BACK-UP CAM! CAR PLAY!
86,704KM
Used
- Stock #: 3786
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3786
- Mileage 86,704 KM
Vehicle Description
- Accident free!
- Well equipped LE upgrade package
- Equipped with Toyota Safety Sense
Here comes a desirable Toyota Corolla LE upgrade package with all the right options! This fuel efficient sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Loaded with the fuel efficient 1.8L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, blind-spot monitoring, wireless charger, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, rear cross traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, sunroof, cloth seats, heated seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, alloys, digital climate control, steering wheel controls, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, alarm, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
$23,999 PLUS HST & LIC
*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
