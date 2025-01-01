$22,999+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla
LE,Certified,Auto,A/C,Heated Seats,Clean Carfax
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
Certified
$22,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this stunning 2020 Toyota Corolla LE, Certified, Auto, A/C, Heated Seats, and Clean Carfax from Auto Expo Inc.! This sleek white sedan boasts a spacious grey interior and a powerful 4-cylinder engine. Enjoy a comfortable and convenient driving experience with its automatic transmission, heated seats, and a variety of advanced safety features.
This Corolla is equipped with everything you need for a safe and enjoyable ride. From its anti-lock brakes and traction control to its lane departure assist and rearview camera, you can feel confident behind the wheel. Stay connected on the road with features like Bluetooth and cruise control. Plus, its clean Carfax history gives you peace of mind knowing this vehicle is in excellent condition.
Here are five features of this Corolla that are sure to impress:
- Certified Pre-Owned: Enjoy the peace of mind that comes with a certified pre-owned vehicle, backed by rigorous inspections and a comprehensive warranty.
- Heated Seats: Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest days with heated front seats.
- Lane Departure Assist: Drive with confidence knowing that this system will alert you if you drift out of your lane.
- Rearview Camera: See clearly what's behind you when backing up with the convenient rearview camera.
- Clean Carfax: This Corolla comes with a spotless Carfax report, so you know you're getting a reliable and well-maintained vehicle.
Come visit Auto Expo Inc. today and experience this fantastic 2020 Toyota Corolla for yourself!
- We finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,
we specialize in Domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget!
Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West Kitchener!
