Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2020 Toyota Corolla SE, available now at Auto Expo Inc.! This sleek white sedan with a sharp grey interior is ready to turn heads on the road. The Corolla SE boasts a peppy and efficient gasoline engine paired with a smooth CVT transmission, making for effortless driving both in the city and on the highway.

With 97,000km on the odometer, this Corolla SE is just getting started on its journey. Youll enjoy its sporty handling thanks to its front-wheel drive system and its comfortable interior with plenty of space for both passengers and cargo. This Corolla is packed with features that will enhance your driving experience, making it the perfect choice for commuters, families, and anyone seeking a reliable and stylish daily driver.

Here are five features that make this 2020 Toyota Corolla SE stand out:

Sporty SE Trim: Experience the Corollas fun side with the SE trim, featuring a more aggressive exterior design and a sportier suspension for a more engaging driving experience.
Spacious and Comfortable Interior: Enjoy ample legroom and headroom in both the front and rear seats, making every ride comfortable for both passengers and the driver.
Fuel-Efficient Performance: The Corolla SEs powerful yet efficient engine ensures youll save money at the pump without sacrificing driving enjoyment.
Sleek White Exterior: This Corolla SE is sure to turn heads with its stylish and elegant white paint job.
Reliable Toyota Quality: Known for their durability and dependability, Toyota vehicles are built to last, giving you peace of mind on every drive. 2020 Toyota Corolla

97,000 KM

$21,999

+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla

SE

12539083

2020 Toyota Corolla

SE

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

Sale

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
97,000KM
VIN 5YFB4RBEXLP046519

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 97,000 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

2020 Toyota Corolla