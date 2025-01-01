$21,999+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla
SE
2020 Toyota Corolla
SE
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
$21,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 97,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2020 Toyota Corolla SE, available now at Auto Expo Inc.! This sleek white sedan with a sharp grey interior is ready to turn heads on the road. The Corolla SE boasts a peppy and efficient gasoline engine paired with a smooth CVT transmission, making for effortless driving both in the city and on the highway.
With 97,000km on the odometer, this Corolla SE is just getting started on its journey. You'll enjoy its sporty handling thanks to its front-wheel drive system and its comfortable interior with plenty of space for both passengers and cargo. This Corolla is packed with features that will enhance your driving experience, making it the perfect choice for commuters, families, and anyone seeking a reliable and stylish daily driver.
Here are five features that make this 2020 Toyota Corolla SE stand out:
- Sporty SE Trim: Experience the Corolla's fun side with the SE trim, featuring a more aggressive exterior design and a sportier suspension for a more engaging driving experience.
- Spacious and Comfortable Interior: Enjoy ample legroom and headroom in both the front and rear seats, making every ride comfortable for both passengers and the driver.
- Fuel-Efficient Performance: The Corolla SE's powerful yet efficient engine ensures you'll save money at the pump without sacrificing driving enjoyment.
- Sleek White Exterior: This Corolla SE is sure to turn heads with its stylish and elegant white paint job.
- Reliable Toyota Quality: Known for their durability and dependability, Toyota vehicles are built to last, giving you peace of mind on every drive.
- We finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,
we specialize in Domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget!
Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West Kitchener!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc
Email Vendora Credit Inc
Vendora Credit Inc
Call Dealer
519-829-XXXX(click to show)
519-829-5628
Alternate Numbers519-829-5628
+ taxes & licensing
519-829-5628