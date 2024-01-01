2020 Toyota RAV4

Menu
<pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #333333; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; background-color: transparent; border: none;><span style=color: #000000;>ALL WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO! <br /><br />Toyota Safety Sense includes: Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, Lane Tracing Assist, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Auto High Beams, and more!</span></pre><pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; padding: 0px; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1.375rem; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; border: none;><span style=color: #000000;>No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=color: #000000;>WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WELL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=color: #000000;>Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details! Previous daily rental.</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=color: #000000;>OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!</span></pre>

2020 Toyota RAV4

96,784 KM

Details Description Features

$25,950

+ tax & licensing
Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
96,784KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 23087
  • Mileage 96,784 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO!

Toyota Safety Sense includes: Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, Lane Tracing Assist, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Auto High Beams, and more!No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty!

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details! Previous daily rental.

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Pre-Collision System

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

1-877-895-0886

Alternate Numbers
519-895-0886
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
2020 Toyota RAV4