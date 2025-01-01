Menu
<p>Get ready to experience the thrill of driving a sleek and stylish 2020 Toyota RAV4 XSE Hybrid. This certified pre-owned SUV, available at Auto Expo Inc., boasts a captivating silver exterior and a sophisticated black interior. The RAV4 XSE offers a dynamic driving experience thanks to its efficient hybrid powertrain and sure-footed all-wheel drive system. With a comfortable and spacious interior, this RAV4 is perfect for navigating city streets or embarking on weekend adventures. Here are five features that make this RAV4 truly stand out:

Hybrid Power: Experience the best of both worlds with a fuel-efficient and powerful hybrid engine, saving you money at the pump and reducing your carbon footprint.
Certified Pre-Owned: Enjoy peace of mind with a comprehensive inspection and warranty that comes with every certified pre-owned vehicle.
XSE Trim: Experience the elevated style and features of the XSE trim, including premium interior appointments, sporty exterior styling, and advanced technology.
All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any weather condition with confidence, thanks to the RAV4s advanced all-wheel drive system that delivers superior traction and handling.
Sunroof: Enjoy panoramic views of the world above with the convenience of a sunroof, letting in natural light and fresh air.

Visit Auto Expo Inc. today to experience the thrill of driving this exceptional 2020 Toyota RAV4 XSE Hybrid.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. 2020 Toyota RAV4

78,000 KM

$33,999

+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota RAV4

XSE,Hybrid,Certifed,AWD,Bluetooth,Sunroof,Fogs

2020 Toyota RAV4

XSE,Hybrid,Certifed,AWD,Bluetooth,Sunroof,Fogs

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-208-0770

$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
78,000KM

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 78,000 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Auto Expo Inc.

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-208-0770

$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

2020 Toyota RAV4