2020 Toyota RAV4
XSE,Hybrid,Certifed,AWD,Bluetooth,Sunroof,Fogs
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 78,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to experience the thrill of driving a sleek and stylish 2020 Toyota RAV4 XSE Hybrid. This certified pre-owned SUV, available at Auto Expo Inc., boasts a captivating silver exterior and a sophisticated black interior. The RAV4 XSE offers a dynamic driving experience thanks to its efficient hybrid powertrain and sure-footed all-wheel drive system. With a comfortable and spacious interior, this RAV4 is perfect for navigating city streets or embarking on weekend adventures. This well-maintained vehicle has only 78,000km on the odometer, ensuring you'll enjoy many years of reliable and enjoyable driving.
Here are five features that make this RAV4 truly stand out:
- Hybrid Power: Experience the best of both worlds with a fuel-efficient and powerful hybrid engine, saving you money at the pump and reducing your carbon footprint.
- Certified Pre-Owned: Enjoy peace of mind with a comprehensive inspection and warranty that comes with every certified pre-owned vehicle.
- XSE Trim: Experience the elevated style and features of the XSE trim, including premium interior appointments, sporty exterior styling, and advanced technology.
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any weather condition with confidence, thanks to the RAV4's advanced all-wheel drive system that delivers superior traction and handling.
- Sunroof: Enjoy panoramic views of the world above with the convenience of a sunroof, letting in natural light and fresh air.
Visit Auto Expo Inc. today to experience the thrill of driving this exceptional 2020 Toyota RAV4 XSE Hybrid.
Vehicle Features
Vendora Credit Inc
