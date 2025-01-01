Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Get ready to experience the thrill of driving a sleek and stylish 2020 Toyota RAV4 XSE Hybrid. This certified pre-owned SUV, available at Auto Expo Inc., boasts a captivating silver exterior and a sophisticated black interior. The RAV4 XSE offers a dynamic driving experience thanks to its efficient hybrid powertrain and sure-footed all-wheel drive system. With a comfortable and spacious interior, this RAV4 is perfect for navigating city streets or embarking on weekend adventures. This well-maintained vehicle has only 78,000km on the odometer, ensuring youll enjoy many years of reliable and enjoyable driving.</p><p>Here are five features that make this RAV4 truly stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>Hybrid Power:</strong> Experience the best of both worlds with a fuel-efficient and powerful hybrid engine, saving you money at the pump and reducing your carbon footprint.</li><li><strong>Certified Pre-Owned:</strong> Enjoy peace of mind with a comprehensive inspection and warranty that comes with every certified pre-owned vehicle.</li><li><strong>XSE Trim:</strong> Experience the elevated style and features of the XSE trim, including premium interior appointments, sporty exterior styling, and advanced technology.</li><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any weather condition with confidence, thanks to the RAV4s advanced all-wheel drive system that delivers superior traction and handling.</li><li><strong>Sunroof:</strong> Enjoy panoramic views of the world above with the convenience of a sunroof, letting in natural light and fresh air.</li></ul><p>Visit Auto Expo Inc. today to experience the thrill of driving this exceptional 2020 Toyota RAV4 XSE Hybrid.</p><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p><ol style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; list-style: none; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;><li style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000;><em style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-size: 18pt;><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-weight: bolder;>We finance,,,</span></em></li></ol><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;><a style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; text-decoration: inherit; href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=UtCpj4VLd4jLufa8QUJSSLC6AKr6GFb/&_jstate=PxI2DHNk_lIvHhXVe3VIQT8SNgxzZP5SLx4V1Xt1SEH5cvzCF-VBt_xVS-ui8_TFlnsEURpiwNGaVVxzWFaGADcNcJQZU8At7nIjHz-5jAlg3DperideEvzTQStTs9eRx_SMjktlF2JTsu2Eyo8NxM0BPt5THpIq5SaWrwYVBmLZq5NYvkiwA1de4QDxVTffSdhfCeCX-jJZxPZEN8YHrRWXUfV-28IA7WtbWuQSQc-oKHNjlF7pIWo-rJdf_j2V859AHPaUBvKgVf8DbgLHBf3lGTiTCltWbyR9-qzi-YGZu-40auMEehJJNmrRczs_pe0H3oVsVvJQI7Q-yZm0w8UjyVa2ZpNxvjO1A0_wSBndadM9g3svK1EwygD4H9DbfPQUchKkgFKB7sZGyNCf-DNG1G2Zk4a-GT5zu0s0vIBN8cTWCLXWjEMk8Ua2m486 target=_blank rel=noopener><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-weight: bolder; font-size: 18px; color: #333333;>OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,</span></a></p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; text-decoration-line: underline; font-size: 18pt;><em style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000;><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-weight: bolder;>we specialize in Domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget!</span></em></span></p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; text-decoration-line: underline; font-size: 18pt;><em style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000;><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-weight: bolder;>Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West Kitchener!</span></em></span></p>

2020 Toyota RAV4

78,000 KM

Details Description Features

$33,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Toyota RAV4

XSE,Hybrid,Certifed,AWD,Bluetooth,Sunroof,Fogs

Watch This Vehicle
12461401

2020 Toyota RAV4

XSE,Hybrid,Certifed,AWD,Bluetooth,Sunroof,Fogs

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

  1. 12461401.728888398?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=32955
  2. 12461401
  3. 12461401
  4. 12461401
  5. 12461401
  6. 12461401
  7. 12461401
  8. 12461401
  9. 12461401
  10. 12461401
  11. 12461401
  12. 12461401
  13. 12461401
  14. 12461401
  15. 12461401
  16. 12461401
  17. 12461401
  18. 12461401
  19. 12461401
  20. 12461401
  21. 12461401
  22. 12461401
  23. 12461401
  24. 12461401
  25. 12461401
  26. 12461401
  27. 12461401
  28. 12461401
  29. 12461401
Contact Seller
Sale

$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
78,000KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 78,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to experience the thrill of driving a sleek and stylish 2020 Toyota RAV4 XSE Hybrid. This certified pre-owned SUV, available at Auto Expo Inc., boasts a captivating silver exterior and a sophisticated black interior. The RAV4 XSE offers a dynamic driving experience thanks to its efficient hybrid powertrain and sure-footed all-wheel drive system. With a comfortable and spacious interior, this RAV4 is perfect for navigating city streets or embarking on weekend adventures. This well-maintained vehicle has only 78,000km on the odometer, ensuring you'll enjoy many years of reliable and enjoyable driving.

Here are five features that make this RAV4 truly stand out:

  • Hybrid Power: Experience the best of both worlds with a fuel-efficient and powerful hybrid engine, saving you money at the pump and reducing your carbon footprint.
  • Certified Pre-Owned: Enjoy peace of mind with a comprehensive inspection and warranty that comes with every certified pre-owned vehicle.
  • XSE Trim: Experience the elevated style and features of the XSE trim, including premium interior appointments, sporty exterior styling, and advanced technology.
  • All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any weather condition with confidence, thanks to the RAV4's advanced all-wheel drive system that delivers superior traction and handling.
  • Sunroof: Enjoy panoramic views of the world above with the convenience of a sunroof, letting in natural light and fresh air.

Visit Auto Expo Inc. today to experience the thrill of driving this exceptional 2020 Toyota RAV4 XSE Hybrid.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

  1. We finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,

we specialize in Domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget!

Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West Kitchener!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

Used 2011 Chevrolet Camaro 2RS for sale in Kitchener, ON
2011 Chevrolet Camaro 2RS 158,713 KM $14,495 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Sentra SV for sale in Kitchener, ON
2018 Nissan Sentra SV 156,231 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Dodge Challenger SRT8 for sale in Kitchener, ON
2014 Dodge Challenger SRT8 21,552 KM $47,995 + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

2020 Toyota RAV4