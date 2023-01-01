$24,999+ tax & licensing
$24,999
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Volkswagen Golf
Comfortline Auto w/CarPlay
Location
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
63,067KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10463334
- Stock #: 55196
- VIN: 3VWG57AU1LM010528
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 63,067 KM
Vehicle Description
Incredible condition no accident trade in. Heated seats. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. 8-speed automatic transmission with Tiptronic. 1.4 TSI turbocharged engine. Cross Differential System. Rearview camera. Rain-sensing wipers.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
8 speed automatic
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4