2020 Volkswagen Golf

63,067 KM

Details Description Features

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

Comfortline Auto w/CarPlay

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

63,067KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10463334
  • Stock #: 55196
  • VIN: 3VWG57AU1LM010528

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 63,067 KM

Vehicle Description

Incredible condition no accident trade in. Heated seats. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. 8-speed automatic transmission with Tiptronic. 1.4 TSI turbocharged engine. Cross Differential System. Rearview camera. Rain-sensing wipers. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

