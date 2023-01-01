$29,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
HIGHLINE 4Motion - R-LINE! DRIVER'S ASSIST PKG! LOADED!
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
HIGHLINE 4Motion - R-LINE! DRIVER'S ASSIST PKG! LOADED!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$29,999
+ taxes & licensing
87,001KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3862
- Mileage 87,001 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Single owner
- Dealer serviced
Very desirable Volkswagen Tiguan Highline with the R-Line package has landed at Fitzgerald Motors! This beautiful, spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Dealer serviced since new by its only owner, must be seen and driven to be appreciated! Don't miss this one!
Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2L 4 cylinder turbo engine, automatic transmission, AWD, digital dash, navigation system, back-up camera, parking sensors, blind spot monitoring, lane assist, rear cross traffic alert, front assist, adaptive cruise control, factory remote start, panoramic sunroof, leather seats, heated seats, heated steering wheel, memory seats, Fender audio system, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power trunk, upgraded alloys, steering wheel controls, digital climate control, A/C, AM/FM/USB, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, fog lights, xenon lights, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
$29,999 PLUS HST & LIC
*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
- Accident free
- Single owner
- Dealer serviced
Very desirable Volkswagen Tiguan Highline with the R-Line package has landed at Fitzgerald Motors! This beautiful, spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Dealer serviced since new by its only owner, must be seen and driven to be appreciated! Don't miss this one!
Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2L 4 cylinder turbo engine, automatic transmission, AWD, digital dash, navigation system, back-up camera, parking sensors, blind spot monitoring, lane assist, rear cross traffic alert, front assist, adaptive cruise control, factory remote start, panoramic sunroof, leather seats, heated seats, heated steering wheel, memory seats, Fender audio system, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power trunk, upgraded alloys, steering wheel controls, digital climate control, A/C, AM/FM/USB, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, fog lights, xenon lights, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
$29,999 PLUS HST & LIC
*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Interior
Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Additional Features
AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Android Audio
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan HIGHLINE 4Motion - R-LINE! DRIVER'S ASSIST PKG! LOADED! 87,001 KM $29,999 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Rogue SL PLATINUM AWD -LEATHER! NAV! 360 CAM! BSM! REMOTE START! 107,539 KM $20,999 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Odyssey EX-RES - BACK-/BLIND-SPOT CAM! DVD! 8 PASS! 82,252 KM $26,999 + tax & lic
Email Fitzgerald Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Call Dealer
519-579-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$29,999
+ taxes & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors
519-579-4995
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan