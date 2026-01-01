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2020 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline ***SAFETY CERTIFIED*** 22 SERVICE RECORDS*** NO ACCIDENTS*** !!! <br/> The 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline is a premium SUV that blends sophisticated styling, advanced technology, and exceptional versatility. As the top-of-the-line Highline trim, it offers a refined interior, upscale features, and a comfortable driving experience designed to elevate every journey. This well-maintained, accident-free example comes with 22 documented service records, showcasing a history of consistent care and maintenance. With its spacious cabin, impressive practicality, and confident performance, the Tiguan Highline is the perfect choice for families, commuters, and anyone seeking a stylish and dependable SUV. <br/> Key Features:- <br/> * Automatic transmission <br/> * Carfax verifed <br/> * Keyless entry <br/> * Power windows <br/> * Power locks & mirrors <br/> * Power seats <br/> * Heated seats <br/> * Leather Seats <br/> * Infotainment system <br/> * Navigation <br/> * Backup camera <br/> * Phone connectivity <br/> * AM/FM <br/> * A/C <br/> * Sunroof <br/> * Cruise Control <br/> * Fog lamps <br/> * Alloy Wheels <br/> ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore!Since2017,United Motorzhas been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. Withtwo convenient locationsandover 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance. <br/> Locations: <br/> Kitchener:25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5 <br/> ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET : <br/> - SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics) <br/> - FREE OIL CHANGE <br/> - FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR <br/> - FREE INTERIOR CLEANING <br/> $13450+hst+licensing <br/> UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence. <br/> To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com <br/> Contact : 6475427562 <br/> United Motorz <br/> www.unitedmotorz.com <br/> 25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5 <br/> ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- <br/>

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

219,889 KM

Details Description

$13,450

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline~SAFETY CERTIFIED~ 22 SERVICE RECORDS~ NO

Watch This Vehicle
14272991

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline~SAFETY CERTIFIED~ 22 SERVICE RECORDS~ NO

Location

United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5

647-542-7562

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Contact Seller

$13,450

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
219,889KM
VIN 3VV4B7AX5LM053618

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 3986
  • Mileage 219,889 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline ***SAFETY CERTIFIED*** 22 SERVICE RECORDS*** NO ACCIDENTS*** !!!
The 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline is a premium SUV that blends sophisticated styling, advanced technology, and exceptional versatility. As the top-of-the-line Highline trim, it offers a refined interior, upscale features, and a comfortable driving experience designed to elevate every journey. This well-maintained, accident-free example comes with 22 documented service records, showcasing a history of consistent care and maintenance. With its spacious cabin, impressive practicality, and confident performance, the Tiguan Highline is the perfect choice for families, commuters, and anyone seeking a stylish and dependable SUV.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verifed
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Power seats
* Heated seats
* Leather Seats
* Infotainment system
* Navigation
* Backup camera
* Phone connectivity
* AM/FM
* A/C
* Sunroof
* Cruise Control
* Fog lamps
* Alloy Wheels
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore!Since2017,United Motorzhas been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. Withtwo convenient locationsandover 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Locations:
Kitchener:25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR CLEANING
$13450+hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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United Motorz Inc.

United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
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$13,450

+ taxes & licensing>

United Motorz Inc.

647-542-7562

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan