$13,450+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline~SAFETY CERTIFIED~ 22 SERVICE RECORDS~ NO
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline~SAFETY CERTIFIED~ 22 SERVICE RECORDS~ NO
Location
United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
647-542-7562
$13,450
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
219,889KM
VIN 3VV4B7AX5LM053618
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 3986
- Mileage 219,889 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline ***SAFETY CERTIFIED*** 22 SERVICE RECORDS*** NO ACCIDENTS*** !!!
The 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline is a premium SUV that blends sophisticated styling, advanced technology, and exceptional versatility. As the top-of-the-line Highline trim, it offers a refined interior, upscale features, and a comfortable driving experience designed to elevate every journey. This well-maintained, accident-free example comes with 22 documented service records, showcasing a history of consistent care and maintenance. With its spacious cabin, impressive practicality, and confident performance, the Tiguan Highline is the perfect choice for families, commuters, and anyone seeking a stylish and dependable SUV.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verifed
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Power seats
* Heated seats
* Leather Seats
* Infotainment system
* Navigation
* Backup camera
* Phone connectivity
* AM/FM
* A/C
* Sunroof
* Cruise Control
* Fog lamps
* Alloy Wheels
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore!Since2017,United Motorzhas been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. Withtwo convenient locationsandover 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Locations:
Kitchener:25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR CLEANING
$13450+hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline is a premium SUV that blends sophisticated styling, advanced technology, and exceptional versatility. As the top-of-the-line Highline trim, it offers a refined interior, upscale features, and a comfortable driving experience designed to elevate every journey. This well-maintained, accident-free example comes with 22 documented service records, showcasing a history of consistent care and maintenance. With its spacious cabin, impressive practicality, and confident performance, the Tiguan Highline is the perfect choice for families, commuters, and anyone seeking a stylish and dependable SUV.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verifed
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Power seats
* Heated seats
* Leather Seats
* Infotainment system
* Navigation
* Backup camera
* Phone connectivity
* AM/FM
* A/C
* Sunroof
* Cruise Control
* Fog lamps
* Alloy Wheels
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore!Since2017,United Motorzhas been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. Withtwo convenient locationsandover 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Locations:
Kitchener:25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR CLEANING
$13450+hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
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United Motorz Inc.
647-542-7562
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan