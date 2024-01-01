Menu
<p class=MsoNormal>Street Fighter Yamaha</p><p class=MsoNormal>This Sweet ride not only looks great it runs great and has been customized including many upgrades.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Custom: License Bracket, LED front & rear turn signals, paint, decals, mirrors, chain, axle sliders, front fender, rad grille & supports and MT-09 levers</p><p class=MsoNormal>Upgraded: M4 exhaust, Steering Stabilizers and Continental  ON/OFF road tires</p><p class=MsoNormal>This is a one of a kind bike - Grab it while you can!!!</p><p class=MsoNormal>Troys Toys: Guelphs Largest Indoor Showroom - Over 150 pre-owned vehicles and new cargo trailers in stock - All vehicles are certified unless stated AS IS - CarProof reports available for ALL vehicles - Certified vehicles eligible for 3mo. 3yr. warranty (some conditions apply) **Prices do not include sales tax and licensing** Visit us online at www.troystoys.net - Certified Canadian Trailer Company Dealer - - Custom built or stock product available - 3 year manufacturers warranty **Prices do not include sales tax and registration** View the products online at www.canadiantrailercompany.net Financing options available!(see store for details) - Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit *SEE STORE FOR DETAILS*</p>

2020 Yamaha MT-09

24,983 KM

Details Description

$9,495

+ tax & licensing
Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
24,983KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JYARN53N1LA002783

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ORANGE/GRAY
  • Body Style Sport Bike
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Mileage 24,983 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

