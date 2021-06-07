Menu
2021 Bayliner 175

0 KM

Details

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Paradise Recreation

519-778-4148

2021 Bayliner 175

2021 Bayliner 175

3.0L Merc

2021 Bayliner 175

3.0L Merc

Location

Paradise Recreation

108 Birch Ave, Kitchener, ON N2H 4W8

519-778-4148

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7333217

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Bow Rider
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Bayliner 175 BR 2005 Model

 

Powered by a 3.0 L MerCruiser 135hp sterndrive engine - No hour meter fitted

 

This Bayliner is the perfect size for those who consider towing weight and storage a big factor while still maintaining practical space onboard for family and friends.  Powered by the reliable 3.0 L Mercruiser you will find this boat very economical to use. Enquire now for more information.

 

Perfect entry level bowrider, Ideally suited for watersports.

 

Specifications:

- LOA : 5.35m / 17' 6"

- Beam: 2.13m / 7' 0"

- Fuel Capacity: 80 L

- Max Capacity: 7 People

 

 

Key Features:

- Driver & side Back to back seats

- Under bow storage

- Ski Tow Eye

- Transom Boarding Ladder

- Galvanised Trailer w/ Brakes

 

$$ BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY $$

 

BOAT COVER INCLUDED

 

FISH FINDER INCLUDED

 

LISTED FOR $18995

 

$$ BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY $$

Paradise Recreation

Paradise Recreation

Kitchener

108 Birch Ave, Kitchener, ON N2H 4W8

