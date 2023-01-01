$35,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$35,995
+ taxes & licensing
Jamieson Surplus Centre
519-741-9280
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
8' BED
Location
Jamieson Surplus Centre
64 Walton Ave, Kitchener, ON N2C 2B5
519-741-9280
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$35,995
+ taxes & licensing
35,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9711097
- VIN: 3GCNWAEF5MG291264
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 35,000 KM
Disclosures
Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.
Vehicle Description
NICELY OPTIONED WORK TRUCK - MANY TO CHOOSE FROM, price includes safety and service, HST and lic extra
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Jamieson Surplus Centre
Jamieson Surplus Centre
64 Walton Ave, Kitchener, ON N2C 2B5