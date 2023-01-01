Menu
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

35,000 KM

Details

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Jamieson Surplus Centre

519-741-9280

8' BED

8' BED

Location

64 Walton Ave, Kitchener, ON N2C 2B5

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

35,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9711097
  • VIN: 3GCNWAEF5MG291264

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 35,000 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

NICELY OPTIONED WORK TRUCK - MANY TO CHOOSE FROM, price includes safety and service, HST and lic extra

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

