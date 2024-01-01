Menu
<pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #333333; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; background-color: transparent; border: none;><span style=color: #000000;>CREW CAB 4x4! RUNNING BOARDS, BOX LINER, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, POWER GROUP, LOADED!</span></pre><pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #333333; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; background-color: transparent; border: none;><span style=color: #000000;>BALANCE OF 5 YEAR/160,000 KM FACTORY WARRANTY!<br /><br />No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty. </span><br /><br /><span style=color: #000000;>WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WELL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=color: #000000;>Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details! </span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=color: #000000;>OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!</span></pre>

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

97,837 KM

$42,880

+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Crew Cab 4x4

12050194

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Crew Cab 4x4

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,880

+ taxes & licensing

Used
97,837KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23236
  • Mileage 97,837 KM

Vehicle Description

CREW CAB 4x4! RUNNING BOARDS, BOX LINER, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, POWER GROUP, LOADED!BALANCE OF 5 YEAR/160,000 KM FACTORY WARRANTY!

No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty.

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Running Boards
Automatic Headlights

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

1-877-895-XXXX

1-877-895-0886

519-895-0886
$42,880

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500