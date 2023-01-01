Menu
2021 Chrysler Pacifica

46,366 KM

Details Description Features

$45,999

+ tax & licensing
$45,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wendell Motors

2021 Chrysler Pacifica

2021 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring-L Plus 1 Owner

2021 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring-L Plus 1 Owner

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,999

+ taxes & licensing

46,366KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9635818
  • Stock #: 54975
  • VIN: 2C4RC1EG9MR537469

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 54975
  • Mileage 46,366 KM

Vehicle Description

Incredible condition 1 owner no accident Touring-L Plus. Trailer Tow Group – 3600 lb rating. Power sliding doors and liftgate. A/C with tri–zone automatic temperature control. First and second row heated leather seats and steering wheel. Uconnect 5 NAV with 10.1–inch display. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Pedestrian Emergency Braking. Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking. Blind–Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross–Path Detection. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
9 Speed Automatic

Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
