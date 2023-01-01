$45,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$45,999
+ taxes & licensing
Wendell Motors
2021 Chrysler Pacifica
2021 Chrysler Pacifica
Touring-L Plus 1 Owner
Location
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$45,999
+ taxes & licensing
46,366KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9635818
- Stock #: 54975
- VIN: 2C4RC1EG9MR537469
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 54975
- Mileage 46,366 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Wendell Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4