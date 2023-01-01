Menu
Account
Sign In
<html><body>Absolutely incredible condition. 1 owner no accidents. Very RARE Tow 'N Go Group. Performance 4–wheel anti–lock disc brakes. High performance exhaust. High performance suspension. 20x10–inch Hyper Black aluminum wheels. Class IV hitch receiver. Trailer Brake Control. Automatic headlamp levelling system. Second–row fold and tumble captain chairs. Second–row console with armrest and storage. </body></html>

2021 Dodge Durango

48,768 KM

Details Description Features

$49,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Dodge Durango

R/T RARE Tow 'N Go Group

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Dodge Durango

R/T RARE Tow 'N Go Group

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

  1. 10799022
  2. 10799022
  3. 10799022
  4. 10799022
  5. 10799022
  6. 10799022
  7. 10799022
  8. 10799022
  9. 10799022
  10. 10799022
  11. 10799022
  12. 10799022
  13. 10799022
  14. 10799022
  15. 10799022
  16. 10799022
  17. 10799022
  18. 10799022
  19. 10799022
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
48,768KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4SDJCT4MC818666

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 48,768 KM

Vehicle Description

Absolutely incredible condition. 1 owner no accidents. Very RARE Tow 'N Go Group. Performance 4–wheel anti–lock disc brakes. High performance exhaust. High performance suspension. 20x10–inch Hyper Black aluminum wheels. Class IV hitch receiver. Trailer Brake Control. Automatic headlamp levelling system. Second–row fold and tumble captain chairs. Second–row console with armrest and storage. 

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wendell Motors

Used 2017 RAM 1500 ST EXPRESS 4X4 V8 Tow for sale in Kitchener, ON
2017 RAM 1500 ST EXPRESS 4X4 V8 Tow 79,074 KM $27,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Dodge Durango R/T RARE Tow 'N Go Group for sale in Kitchener, ON
2021 Dodge Durango R/T RARE Tow 'N Go Group 48,768 KM $49,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Bronco Sport BIG BEND for sale in Kitchener, ON
2021 Ford Bronco Sport BIG BEND 80,916 KM $30,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wendell Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

Call Dealer

519-893-XXXX

(click to show)

519-893-1501

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

Contact Seller
2021 Dodge Durango