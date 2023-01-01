$49,999+ tax & licensing
2021 Dodge Durango
R/T RARE Tow 'N Go Group
Location
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
519-893-1501
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
48,768KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4SDJCT4MC818666
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 48,768 KM
Vehicle Description
Absolutely incredible condition. 1 owner no accidents. Very RARE Tow 'N Go Group. Performance 4–wheel anti–lock disc brakes. High performance exhaust. High performance suspension. 20x10–inch Hyper Black aluminum wheels. Class IV hitch receiver. Trailer Brake Control. Automatic headlamp levelling system. Second–row fold and tumble captain chairs. Second–row console with armrest and storage.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
2021 Dodge Durango