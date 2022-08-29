Menu
2021 Dodge Durango

12,357 KM

Details Description Features

$56,499

+ tax & licensing
$56,499

+ taxes & licensing

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

2021 Dodge Durango

2021 Dodge Durango

R/T AWD Blacktop/Tow Pkg

2021 Dodge Durango

R/T AWD Blacktop/Tow Pkg

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$56,499

+ taxes & licensing

12,357KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9323599
  Stock #: 54913
  VIN: 1C4SDJCT9MC865658

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 54913
  • Mileage 12,357 KM

Vehicle Description

Incredible 1 owner no accident vehicle in like new condition. Uconnect 5 NAV with 10.1–inch display. LED high/low beam headlamps. Enhanced Accident Response System. Nappa leather–faced bucket seats. Front ventilated seats. Blacktop Package. Trailer Tow Group IV. Trailer Brake Control. 2–speed on–demand transfer case. Second–row fold and tumble captain chairs. 6–passenger seating. 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 engine with FuelSaver MDS. 8–speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

