2021 Dodge Durango

70,668 KM

$44,499

+ tax & licensing
GT AWD 7 Pass/Roof

2021 Dodge Durango

GT AWD 7 Pass/Roof

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

70,668KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 54930
  • VIN: 1C4RDJDG9MC555395

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 54930
  • Mileage 70,668 KM

Vehicle Description

Incredibly clean no accident former daly rental. Fully inspected and reconditioned. Power sunroof. Park–Sense Rear Park Assist System. Keyless Enter 'n Go with push–button start. Enhanced Accident Response System. Rain Brake Support. Ready Alert Braking. Uconnect 4 with 8.4–inch display. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Leather–faced seats with perforated suede inserts. Second–row heated seats. Heated front seats and steering wheel. Memory settings for radio, driver seat and mirrors. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

