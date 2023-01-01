Menu
like new condition. No accident trade. Rare and hard to get vehicle. 4x4 off road ready. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. 8 inch touchscreen. Ford SYNC 3 system. Safety group features. Blind spot detection. Forward collision warning/avoidance.

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

80,916 KM

$30,999

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Bronco Sport

BIG BEND

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

BIG BEND

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

$30,999

+ taxes & licensing

80,916KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FMCR9B67MRA74123

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 80,916 KM

like new condition. No accident trade. Rare and hard to get vehicle. 4x4 off road ready. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. 8 inch touchscreen. Ford SYNC 3 system. Safety group features. Blind spot detection. Forward collision warning/avoidance.

4x4
8 speed automatic

Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

$30,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

2021 Ford Bronco Sport