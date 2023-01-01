$30,999+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 80,916 KM
Vehicle Description
like new condition. No accident trade. Rare and hard to get vehicle. 4x4 off road ready. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. 8 inch touchscreen. Ford SYNC 3 system. Safety group features. Blind spot detection. Forward collision warning/avoidance.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
