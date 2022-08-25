$38,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-579-4995
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
Big Bend - BACK-UP CAM! BSM! REMOTE START!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$38,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8994742
- Stock #: 3320
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3320
- Mileage 12,726 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Single Owner
- 4x4
Here comes a rugged "Area 51" in colour Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend with all the right features! This spacious SUV looks and drives like new! Well cared for by its only owner, must be seen and driven to be appreciated! Don't miss this great opportunity to save time and money with ordering a new one!
Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 1.5L 3 cylinder EcoBoost engine, 4X4, back-up camera, blind spot monitoring, lane departure, pre collision assist, cross traffic alert, remote start, touch screen, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, alloys, cloth interior, heated seats, power driver seat, power trunk, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, AM/FM/USB, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, alarm, and more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 5.99% O.A.C
ONLY $38,900 PLUS HST & LIC
*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.