Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

12,726 KM

Details Description Features

$38,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
2021 Ford Bronco Sport

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

Big Bend - BACK-UP CAM! BSM! REMOTE START!

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

Big Bend - BACK-UP CAM! BSM! REMOTE START!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

  1. 8994742
  2. 8994742
  3. 8994742
  4. 8994742
  5. 8994742
  6. 8994742
  7. 8994742
  8. 8994742
  9. 8994742
  10. 8994742
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

12,726KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8994742
  • Stock #: 3320

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3320
  • Mileage 12,726 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Single Owner
- 4x4


Here comes a rugged "Area 51" in colour Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend with all the right features! This spacious SUV looks and drives like new! Well cared for by its only owner, must be seen and driven to be appreciated! Don't miss this great opportunity to save time and money with ordering a new one!


Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 1.5L 3 cylinder EcoBoost engine, 4X4, back-up camera, blind spot monitoring, lane departure, pre collision assist, cross traffic alert, remote start, touch screen, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, alloys, cloth interior, heated seats, power driver seat, power trunk, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, AM/FM/USB, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, alarm, and more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 5.99% O.A.C
ONLY $38,900 PLUS HST & LIC

*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com 


*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Smart Device Integration
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Rear Window Wiper
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Rear Defrost
Bluetooth
5 Passenger
4x4
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
LANE DEPARTURE ALERT
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors

2019 Ford Escape SE ...
 42,796 KM
$26,999 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Tigu...
 157,571 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Bronco Spo...
 12,726 KM
$38,900 + tax & lic

Email Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

Call Dealer

519-579-XXXX

(click to show)

519-579-4995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory