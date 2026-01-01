$17,950+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Ford Explorer
Limited Hybrid AUTO 4WD 3.3L 6cyl~SAFETY CERTIFIED
2021 Ford Explorer
Limited Hybrid AUTO 4WD 3.3L 6cyl~SAFETY CERTIFIED
Location
United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
647-542-7562
$17,950
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
207,999KM
VIN 1FM5K8FWXMNA02210
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 4326
- Mileage 207,999 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Ford Explorer Limited Hybrid AUTO 4WD 3.3L 6cyl **SAFETY CERTIFIED*** NO ACCIDENTS*** 21 SERVICE RECORDS~~~
The 2016 Ford Explorer Limited Hybrid combines premium comfort, impressive versatility, and confident 4WD capability in one well-equipped SUV. With a clean, accident-free history, this Explorer offers a refined driving experience, a spacious interior for the whole family, and the practicality to handle everything from daily commuting to weekend adventures. Stylish, reliable, and built for all seasons, it's an excellent choice for anyone looking for a well-maintained SUV that delivers comfort, performance, and peace of mind
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verifed
* Four wheel drive
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Power seats
* Leather seats
* Cooled seats
* Heated seats
* Heated steering wheel
* Infotainment system
* Backup camera
* Phone connectivity
* AM/FM
* A/C
* Sunroof/Moonroof
* Third Row Seating
* Cruise Control
* Fog lamps
* Alloy Wheels
CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Location:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR Cleaning
$17950 + hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The 2016 Ford Explorer Limited Hybrid combines premium comfort, impressive versatility, and confident 4WD capability in one well-equipped SUV. With a clean, accident-free history, this Explorer offers a refined driving experience, a spacious interior for the whole family, and the practicality to handle everything from daily commuting to weekend adventures. Stylish, reliable, and built for all seasons, it's an excellent choice for anyone looking for a well-maintained SUV that delivers comfort, performance, and peace of mind
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verifed
* Four wheel drive
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Power seats
* Leather seats
* Cooled seats
* Heated seats
* Heated steering wheel
* Infotainment system
* Backup camera
* Phone connectivity
* AM/FM
* A/C
* Sunroof/Moonroof
* Third Row Seating
* Cruise Control
* Fog lamps
* Alloy Wheels
CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Location:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR Cleaning
$17950 + hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
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$17,950
+ taxes & licensing>
United Motorz Inc.
647-542-7562
2021 Ford Explorer