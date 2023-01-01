$61,988+ tax & licensing
$61,988
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener Ford Ltd
519-576-7000
2021 Ford F-150
Lariat 502A | SPORT PKG | MOONROOF
Kitchener Ford Ltd
707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7
519-576-7000
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
48,317KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10076433
- Stock #: 168530
- VIN: 1FTEW1EP5MFA01454
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 48,317 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD, 3.55 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Accent-Colour Angular Step Bar, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM with 360L, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Body-Colour Door Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers, Box Side Decal, Brake assist, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Compass, Connected Built-In Navigation, Dark 2-Bar & 1 Minor Bar Style Grille, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 4 911 Assist, Equipment Group 502A High, Evasive Steering Assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist 2.0, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Glare Free Lighting, GVWR: 2,994 kg (6,600 lb) Payload Package, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated entry, Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Intersection Assist, Lariat Sport Appearance Package, Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats, LED Projector w/Dynamic Bending Headlamps, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation system: SYNC 4 Connected Navigation (w/Free 3-Year Trial), Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column w/Memory, Power windows, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Radio data system, Radio: B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Rear reading lights, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed Sign Recognition, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 4 w/Enhanced Voice Recognition, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Twin Panel Moonroof, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Voltmeter, Wheels: 20" 6-Spoke Dark Alloy Painted Aluminum.
Lariat 2.7L V6 EcoBoost 4WD 10-Speed Automatic
Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
PLATINUM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details
Market Value Report provided
Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)
Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!
Complimentary full interior detailing, carpet shampoo and small ding removal
Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels
OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired
*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term.
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls
Errors & Omissions Expected
INSGMT
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7