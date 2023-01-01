$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
Lariat LOADED 502A | HYRBID | BLUE CRUISE PREP | TWIN PANEL MOONROOF
Location
Kitchener Ford Ltd
707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7
519-576-7000
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10350678
- Stock #: 169400X
- VIN: 1FTFW1ED4MFA93859
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 40,221 KM
Vehicle Description
Lariat 3.5L PowerBoost Full-Hybrid V6 4WD 10-Speed Automatic
Agate Black Metallic
VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*
7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired
*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls. Errors & omissions expected.
INSGMT
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
