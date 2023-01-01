Menu
2021 Ford F-150

64,332 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Ford Ltd

519-576-7000

2021 Ford F-150

2021 Ford F-150

Lariat 502A | SPORT PACKAGE | MOONROOF

2021 Ford F-150

Lariat 502A | SPORT PACKAGE | MOONROOF

Location

Kitchener Ford Ltd

707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7

519-576-7000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

64,332KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10378179
  • Stock #: 169300B
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E58MFB05858

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,332 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Accent-Colour Angular Step Bar, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM with 360L, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Body-Colour Door Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers, Box Side Decal, Brake assist, Chrome Single-Tip Exhaust, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Compass, Connected Built-In Navigation, Dark 2-Bar & 1 Minor Bar Style Grille, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Locking w/3.31 Axle Ratio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 4 911 Assist, Equipment Group 502A High, Evasive Steering Assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist 2.0, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, FX4 Off-Road Package, Garage door transmitter, Glare Free Lighting, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Hill Descent Control, Illuminated entry, Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Intersection Assist, Lariat Sport Appearance Package, Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats, LED Projector w/Dynamic Bending Headlamps, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Monotube Rear Shocks, Navigation system: SYNC 4 Connected Navigation (w/Free 3-Year Trial), Occupant sensing airbag, Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column w/Memory, Power windows, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Radio data system, Radio: B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Rear reading lights, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Rock Crawl Mode, Speed control, Speed Sign Recognition, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 4 w/Enhanced Voice Recognition, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Twin Panel Moonroof, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Voltmeter, Wheels: 20" 6-Spoke Dark Alloy Painted Aluminum.

Lariat 5.0L V8 4WD 10-Speed Automatic
Agate Black Metallic



VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE

36-point Provincial Safety Inspection

172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

7 Day Money Back Guarantee*

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer

*View program details https://www.autoiq.com/money-back-guarantee/



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions expected.



Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Kitchener Ford Ltd

Kitchener Ford Ltd

707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7

