2021 Ford F-150
Lariat 502A | SPORT PACKAGE | MOONROOF
Location
Kitchener Ford Ltd
707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10378179
- Stock #: 169300B
- VIN: 1FTFW1E58MFB05858
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 64,332 KM
Vehicle Description
Lariat 5.0L V8 4WD 10-Speed Automatic
Agate Black Metallic
VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-point Provincial Safety Inspection
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
7 Day Money Back Guarantee*
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer
*View program details https://www.autoiq.com/money-back-guarantee/
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions expected.
INSGMT
Vehicle Features
