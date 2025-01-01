$27,325+ taxes & licensing
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
$27,325
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 181,735 KM
Vehicle Description
Just listed, very clean unit, runs and drives really good. The truck was meticulously maintained/serviced. 5.5ft bed, truck will be sold with the cap and roll out in the bed.
Loaded with features ; Lane Keeping System l Pre-Collosion Assist l Rear Camera l Blindspot information System l Cross Traffic Alert l Reverse Brake Assist l Driver Alert l Navigation l Bluetooth l Alloy Wheels
Vehicle will be sold with SAFETY CERTIFICATE
Financing available, good credit, bad credit, almost all will be approved. Apply online via our website, www.cwcanada.ca
Extended warrantee's sold seperately, email us or call us for more info. sales@cwcanda.ca (548) 338-6399
Come visit us for a test drive today, no appointments required!
